FINALLY! Radhika Pandit & Yash Share Their Daughter's FIRST PICTURE Leaving The Fans Awestruck

Radhika & Yash's Baby Picture Out!

She shared the above picture and captioned it as, "Presenting to u all, our precious bundle of joy!We haven't named her yet, so till then let's call her 'baby YR' for now! ♥️ Do give her all your love n blessings!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP"

'Our Lil Angel'

Prior to this, Radhika had announced that they would showing their daughter to the world today, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. She shared a picture of father and daughter with the caption, "A father daughter relationship is a priceless one!! I know all of u are waiting to see our lil angel, won't disappoint u. This May 7th on Akshaya Tritiya.. we will reveal our true treasure.. our precious Asset 😊 #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

Father & Daughter

Until today, the fans only got to see glimpses of this star baby. Pictures of her little fingers and toes alone created a lot of buzz. Upon seeing the baby's first complete picture today, the fans seem to be awestruck.

i_am_a_living_art

Fans aren't able to get over the baby's adorable picture.. One of the fans commented, "Hey cutie!! Wish her with all the love and happiness.... and lots of love to u Akka and yash anna😍"