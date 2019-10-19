    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Radhika Pandit & Yash To Have A Baby Boy & Moniker's Decided Too, Say Fans!

      By
      |

      Social media is abuzz with Kannada actress Radhika Pandit's pregnancy, as she and husband Yash are expecting their second child. While we are still getting to learn about their baby daughter Ayra, who is now 10 months old, fans of both the actors can't wait to know everything about their unborn child. As the excitement is only increasing by the day, it is already being predicted that Radhika Pandit and Yash will have a son, the second time. Some have even decided the moniker for the star child!

      Radhika & Yash To Have A Baby Boy Say Fans!

      Recently, the actress's lady friends threw her a surprise bee-themed baby shower. Radhika looked radiant with the pregnancy glow, sporting her fully-grown baby bump. Upon seeing the latest pictures, fans began guessing that her and Yash's second child would be a boy.

      For those you aren't aware, the Moggina Manasu couple decided to name their Ayra after a lot of thinking. While her name is inspired by the Indian goddess Lakshmi, it also represents her parents' initials. 'AY' from Yash and 'RA' from Radhika. And now, fans are expecting them to come up with an eccentric name for the second child too.

      Irrespective of the gender of the baby, the couple's well-wishers only want them to have a healthy child. Fans commented under Radhika's post saying,

      "@iamradhikapandit Your both babies are the centre point of Sandalwood Industry.. by the way The Boss King @thenameisyash and The Adorable Queen of Sandalwood @iamradhikapandit are my most favourite pair both on screen and off screen..the surprise throwoff Baby Shower is definitely a lively and lovely gesture with token of love towards your family....Wish you and your family a safe and happy Life and career..Love you loads @iamradhikapandit ma'am ♥️♥️♥️" - (sic)

      Read more about: yash radhika pandit
      Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 16:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 19, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue