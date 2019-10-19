Radhika Pandit & Yash To Have A Baby Boy & Moniker's Decided Too, Say Fans!

Social media is abuzz with Kannada actress Radhika Pandit's pregnancy, as she and husband Yash are expecting their second child. While we are still getting to learn about their baby daughter Ayra, who is now 10 months old, fans of both the actors can't wait to know everything about their unborn child. As the excitement is only increasing by the day, it is already being predicted that Radhika Pandit and Yash will have a son, the second time. Some have even decided the moniker for the star child!

Recently, the actress's lady friends threw her a surprise bee-themed baby shower. Radhika looked radiant with the pregnancy glow, sporting her fully-grown baby bump. Upon seeing the latest pictures, fans began guessing that her and Yash's second child would be a boy.

For those you aren't aware, the Moggina Manasu couple decided to name their Ayra after a lot of thinking. While her name is inspired by the Indian goddess Lakshmi, it also represents her parents' initials. 'AY' from Yash and 'RA' from Radhika. And now, fans are expecting them to come up with an eccentric name for the second child too.

Irrespective of the gender of the baby, the couple's well-wishers only want them to have a healthy child. Fans commented under Radhika's post saying,

"@iamradhikapandit Your both babies are the centre point of Sandalwood Industry.. by the way The Boss King @thenameisyash and The Adorable Queen of Sandalwood @iamradhikapandit are my most favourite pair both on screen and off screen..the surprise throwoff Baby Shower is definitely a lively and lovely gesture with token of love towards your family....Wish you and your family a safe and happy Life and career..Love you loads @iamradhikapandit ma'am ♥️♥️♥️" - (sic)