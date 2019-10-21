Radhika Pandit & Yash To Share First Glimpse Of Their Second Child Only 5 Months After Its Birth!

They Aren't Biased

Their first child Ayra has truly become an internet sensation, despite being only ten months old! The couple shared the first picture of their bundle of joy when she was five months old. Similarly, they have decided to do the same with their second child.

On Ayra's Popularity

When asked about Ayra's growing popularity and how she deals with it, Radhika responded, "We are aware that Ayra is really popular down South...The amount of love she receives is like overwhelming and as parents we are happy, we are proud of her and we consider ourselves lucky, blessed to have a daughter like her."

Marriage Has Taught Her A Lot

Talking about the responsibilities of a wife, and now a mother, Radhika said that marriage to Yash has helped her learn a lot as a person. She said not only has Yash taught her to be more patient, but also helped a lot playing a father's role. "I think this is the best phase of my life," she gushed.

Radhika Doesn't Pay Heed To Negativity

There is no doubt that Radhika is one of the most-adored actresses of Sandalwood, but she has faced her share of negativity on social media. Recently, she was trolled mercilessly for speaking to Ayra in her mother tongue in one of the videos that she shared on Instagram.

Talking about dealing with such situations, the actress explained, "I don't give a lot of attention because the positive comments and love we receive is much more than negative. Whenever I share Ayra's pictures and videos, we always get an overwhelming response that makes us happy."