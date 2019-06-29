Radhika Pandit Says She & Yash Were Destined To Have Second Baby So Quick! ‘It’s God’s Blessing’

Radhika On Second Pregnancy

The Moggina Manasu actress and wife of actor Yash is all set to welcome her second child. Talking about the same she said, "We were destined to have both of our children in such quick succession. We are thrilled, no doubt. I think it is god's blessing."

A New Addition To The Family

"We are lucky that we have another opportunity to share such good news with those who love us. We are looking forward to the new addition to our family," she further added.

Ayra's Meaning Revealed

Radhika and Yash have chosen a rather different name for their baby daughter. "All our fans began calling her Yashika and YR. So when we selected this name, we decided to prepare them by using YR. There's an ‘A' before and after those two letters. There have been different representations of that too - AY could mean the first two letters of Yash's name reversed, while RA are the first two letters in my name," Radhika said.

She Further Explained

"Another interpretation is that the four letters stand for Appa Yash Radhika Amma. Even our fans had suggested many names. We wanted something unique. And Ayra comes from Airavathi, another name for goddess Lakshmi. It was the perfect name for our daughter."