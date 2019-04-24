Radhika Says Marrying This Politician Was Her Fate; She's Happy & Has No Regrets!
Radhika was considered one of the leading Sandalwood actresses in the early 2000s. She featured alongside actors such as Shivrajkumar, Vijay Rhagavendra and even won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress. However, she disappeared from the film just around the time reports regarding her alleged relationship with HD Kumaraswamy started making rounds. A few years later, she herself confirmed that she was married to this politician and went on to address herself as his wife. They were snapped together at several occasions and are even said to have a daughter together. In an old interview, Radhika has revealed that marrying him was her fate, but has no regrets!
Radhika Opens About About Her Marriage
While talking to Suvarna News in an interview, Radhika opened up about her marriage to Kumaraswamy. When asked why she chose to stay away from cinemas, the actress responded saying marrying Kumaraswamy was her fate.
Claims To Be Happy
Her relationship with Kumaraswamy is a known one. Though the politician never spoke about it, their family pictures acted as the proof. A few years later, news reports suggested that the couple had called it quits. But, Radhika says she has no regrets and is happy about her decision of marriage to Kumaraswamy!
Refused To Name Him
However, in the interview, she came up with clever answers. When the interviewer asked her why she wouldn't take his name, Radhika said, "It's in our culture not to name the husband as it may reduce their lifespan."
Their Current Relationship Status
Radhika and Kumaraswamy's relationship has been unclear from the start. They are said to have a daughter called Shamika together. Lately, they haven't been spotted together. A while ago, speculations were making rounds that they have ended their relationship. Radhika is currently making her comeback in films while Kumaraswamy is busy with his son's political career.
MOST READ: KGF's Yash Says He NEVER Liked Ranveer Singh! But Wants To Act With Deepika For This Reason