    Radikaa Sarathkumar Part Of Puneeth's Yuvaratna! Returns To Sandalwood After 35 Years

    After Nata Sarvabhouma, Puneeth Rajkumar is creating immense buzz with his next film Yuvaratna. The makers of the film are surprising the fans time and again with revelations about the star cast. First, they announced that Sayyeshaa Saigal would be playing the female lead. And then, reports started making rounds that Bollywood actor Boman Irani would be playing a prominent role in this college-centric film. A few hours ago, the team announced another good news on Twitter saying veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar would be a part of Yuvaratna. She's returning to Sandalwood after 35 years.

    Radikaa Sarathkumar Part Of Puneeths Yuvaratna!

    Director Santhosh Ananddram tweeted, "Welcome @realradikaa Madam on board. it's a Privilege to work with u For #YuvaRathnaa..Her come back to Kannada films After "Jeevana Chakra" (starring Legendary Vishnu sir ) in 1985..." - (sic). The actress responded, "So happy to be part of #YuvaRathnaa thrilled to be working with @PuneethRajkumar and Dir Santosh" - (sic)

    Seems like 2019 is going to be an amazing year for Puneeth. His previous film Nata Sarvabhouma is currently the biggest release of the year. The film even beat Darshan's Yajamana which released last month. We need to wait and watch if Yuvaratna will be able to break this record.

    Read more about: yuvaratna puneeth rajkumar
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
