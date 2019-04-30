English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Raghavendra Rajkumar Worships The Woman Who Saved His Life! Reveals Shocking Details

    By
    |

    Dr Rajkumar's second son Raghavendra Rajkumar recently made his comeback in Sandalwood with Ammane Mane. Though he was one of the most popular actors back in the 90s, his life turned around when he suffered from a stroke in 2013. Yesterday, he had appeared on the chat show Weekend With Ramesh. While sharing a few shocking details with regard to the stroke and his health, Raghavendra said that he worships the woman who saved his life. Wondering who it is? Read further...

    The Woman Who Saved His Life

    At the time of the stroke, Raghavendra Rajkumar was working out at a private gym close to his residence. He suddenly collapsed while he was on the treadmill. The woman who was using the equipment was a doctor. She was the one who attended to him immediately and ensured the actor got the right treatment, hence saving his life.

    He Worships Dr Rekha

    Raghanna can never forget the favor Dr Rekha did to him that day. He told on the show that he owes his life to her and is forever grateful to Dr Rekha. An emotional Raghavendra said that anything he does in his life is dedicated to her.

    Raghanna Got The Golden Hour Treatment

    Dr Rekha, who was also present on the show, said, "If the patient is treated within an hour of a stroke, their life can be saved. He was immediately shifted to Columbia Asia hospital, where he received the Golden Hour treatment. With the help of his family and strong will power, he has recovered well."

    His Fourth Mother

    Raghavendra Rajkumar has always said that he has three mothers in his life. One is his biological mother Parvathamma Rajkumar. His sister Nagamma is another and wife Mangala is the third mother. And now, he calls Dr Rekha his fourth mother.

    Sandalwood Fans Want Salman Khan's Film To Be Dubbed In Kannada; #BharatInKannada Goes Viral!

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue