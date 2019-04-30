Raghavendra Rajkumar Worships The Woman Who Saved His Life! Reveals Shocking Details

The Woman Who Saved His Life

At the time of the stroke, Raghavendra Rajkumar was working out at a private gym close to his residence. He suddenly collapsed while he was on the treadmill. The woman who was using the equipment was a doctor. She was the one who attended to him immediately and ensured the actor got the right treatment, hence saving his life.

He Worships Dr Rekha

Raghanna can never forget the favor Dr Rekha did to him that day. He told on the show that he owes his life to her and is forever grateful to Dr Rekha. An emotional Raghavendra said that anything he does in his life is dedicated to her.

Raghanna Got The Golden Hour Treatment

Dr Rekha, who was also present on the show, said, "If the patient is treated within an hour of a stroke, their life can be saved. He was immediately shifted to Columbia Asia hospital, where he received the Golden Hour treatment. With the help of his family and strong will power, he has recovered well."

His Fourth Mother

Raghavendra Rajkumar has always said that he has three mothers in his life. One is his biological mother Parvathamma Rajkumar. His sister Nagamma is another and wife Mangala is the third mother. And now, he calls Dr Rekha his fourth mother.