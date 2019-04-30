Raghavendra Rajkumar Worships The Woman Who Saved His Life! Reveals Shocking Details
Dr Rajkumar's second son Raghavendra Rajkumar recently made his comeback in Sandalwood with Ammane Mane. Though he was one of the most popular actors back in the 90s, his life turned around when he suffered from a stroke in 2013. Yesterday, he had appeared on the chat show Weekend With Ramesh. While sharing a few shocking details with regard to the stroke and his health, Raghavendra said that he worships the woman who saved his life. Wondering who it is? Read further...
The Woman Who Saved His Life
At the time of the stroke, Raghavendra Rajkumar was working out at a private gym close to his residence. He suddenly collapsed while he was on the treadmill. The woman who was using the equipment was a doctor. She was the one who attended to him immediately and ensured the actor got the right treatment, hence saving his life.
He Worships Dr Rekha
Raghanna can never forget the favor Dr Rekha did to him that day. He told on the show that he owes his life to her and is forever grateful to Dr Rekha. An emotional Raghavendra said that anything he does in his life is dedicated to her.
Raghanna Got The Golden Hour Treatment
Dr Rekha, who was also present on the show, said, "If the patient is treated within an hour of a stroke, their life can be saved. He was immediately shifted to Columbia Asia hospital, where he received the Golden Hour treatment. With the help of his family and strong will power, he has recovered well."
His Fourth Mother
Raghavendra Rajkumar has always said that he has three mothers in his life. One is his biological mother Parvathamma Rajkumar. His sister Nagamma is another and wife Mangala is the third mother. And now, he calls Dr Rekha his fourth mother.
