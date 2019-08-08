Raghu Dixit Fans Were Upset Over Him Singing For Shivrajkumar’s Film! ‘I Needed The Money’

Raghu Always Sang His Own Songs

In an interview with TOI, Raghu Dixit said that he has always performed to his own songs on stage. When asked why he never chose to do commercial projects, he responded, "For the longest time, I was reluctant to sing playback because if the song turns out to be a hit, I would have to sing on stage during my live shows."

Fans Upset About 'You Are My Police Baby'

'You Are My Police Baby' is the latest song of Raghu Dixit's from Shivrajkumar's Rustum. Talking about it, he said, "For instance, I will never be able to go on stage and sing a song like You Are My Police Baby. I am only known for songs like the ones written by Shishunala Shareefa or my compositions from Just Math Mathalli. A lot of my fans were upset that I sang a song like that."

He Did It For Money

The singer hasn't shied away from talking about the impact the #MeToo incident had on him. "Times were like that. I needed the money and I did a lot of playback singing over the last year to keep my neck over the water," he explained.

He Further Added...

"Though, I realise now that there is nothing wrong in taking up jobs as a playback singer. It is about getting the right song at the right time and it becomes big. There are songs that you would have put your heart and soul into that do not yield results, and there are songs that you would have not thought much about, but they become massive."