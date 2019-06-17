English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Raghu Dixit & Mayuri's Divorce Hearing At Family Court Finalised; 'Couldn't Be A Good Husband'

    By
    |

    Last year, singing sensation Raghu Dixit was accused by Tamil singer Chinmayi Sripaada of sexual harassing a co-singer. Soon after the news broke, his wife and dancer Mayuri Upadhya issued a statement saying strict action needs to be taken against the accused. Later, it was confirmed that the star couple had filed for a divorce. They have been living separately for almost three years now. According to the latest reports, we have learned that the hearing for their divorce at the family court has been scheduled for December 9, 2019.

    Divorce Through Mutual Agreement

    Raghu and Mayuri have filed for a divorce under the Hindu Marriages Act 13 B (1) through mutual agreement. The couple have been living apart for a while now. At the time of the #Metoo incident, Raghu had clarified that he and Mayuri were in the final stages of their divorce.

    He Couldn't Be A Good Husband

    Though Mayuri hasn't blamed Raghu for their divorce, the singer issued a statement saying, "I am divorcing my wife, we have not been together from past three years, we are in the final stage of the divorce process. She's a good wife, and I couldn't be a good husband to her."

    Mayuri On Their Divorce

    While speaking to TOI, with regard to her divorce with Raghu Dixit, Mayuri said, "My marriage and divorce has no context here. I'm a woman first before a wife and dignity of every citizen is of utmost importance."

    She Further Added

    "I do not know what the truth is in these incidents, but I do know it takes tremendous courage for a woman to come out in the open, even if it's on social media and voice out her grievances."

    Mayuri Takes A Stand

    Mayuri even publicly voiced her opinion on the #Metoo movement. She tweeted, "The government should take serious action against those who behave indecently and inappropriately with the women. So that other men do not have the courage assault or harass other women, which should be a lesson for other men."

    Rashmika Mandanna BRUTALLY TROLLED For Posing Without Pants! Too Much Skin Show Upsets Fans

    More RAGHU DIXIT News

    Read more about: raghu dixit mayuri upadhya
    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue