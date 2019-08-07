English
    Raghu Dixit On #Metoo Accusation Against Him: ‘Emotionally I Required Professional Help’

    Singing sensation Raghu Dixit stayed away from the limelight for a while, following the infamous #MeToo controversy that he was named in. In his latest conversation with TOI, he has revealed that the incident had a major impact on him. So much so that he needed professional help to deal with it emotionally. "I might have been prophetic in many ways when I wrote the song Hey Bhagwan, which was about a second life, as I feel it signifies my current state of mind," he said.

    When asked how he dealt with the phase, which he considers one of his lowest, the singer said, "Accepting you have made a mistake and apologising in public is not easy. I don't know if I deserved to be in that situation, but I did play a role in whatever happened, I accepted and I apologised for anything that may have been misread. The entire episode affected me in more ways than one. Emotionally, I required professional help.Professionally, I lost a lot of business. At one point, I had no work."

    "Looking back, I feel I did the right thing by owning up to my mistakes. It boils down to how you can look at yourself in the mirror and be OK with it, which, I think, I am now. It has taken me a while, but I feel I am back on track and this time I am looking at life and future positively," he further added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 19:05 [IST]
