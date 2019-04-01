Ragini Dwivedi Completes 10 Years In Sandalwood; 'Just Feels Like Yesterday And Still Feels New'

Ragini Dwivedi first entered the Kannada Film industry with the film Veera Madakari. The actress instantly won fans' appreciation with her pretty looks and acting skills. Soon, she went on to feature in several Kannada films and gained a sensual image for herself. Today, it's been 10 years since Ragini Dwivedi made her Sandalwood debut. The actress took to her social media to share a sweet note with her fans, in which she said, it just feels like yesterday when she entered the industry.

Ragini wrote on her Twitter handle, "10 years of my journey in the industry ❤️ just feels like yesterday and still feels new ❤️ Thankyou my lovelies for the continued love and support you have given my constantly.... honoured and touched..cheers to another set of new beginnings" - (sic)

A few minutes later, the actress shared another Tweet, saying, "#10Years taught me so much .... showed me all the ups and downs made me stronger kept me fighting for something that I love and adore so much ... ur constant support and love has been the only reason to be standing strong and making a mark #BLESSING #sandalwood #actor" - (sic)

We wish the actress luck and hope to see her in more films. Fans also congratulated her by commenting, "1 st film wth my boss kiccha u r carrier start frm the film #veeramadakari gud luck for u feature" and "Wonderful ..wish you many more successful tens to come ahead ..."