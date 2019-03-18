English
    Ragini Dwivedi's Friend Attacks An RTO Official With Beer Bottle; Actress Switches Her Phone Off

    Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi had recently been on a dinner date that turned into a nightmare. The actress had been to a five-star hotel in Bangalore with a few of her friends on March 16, 2019. While they were dining, one of her actor friends intervened and got into a brawl with the RTO official Ravishankar, who had accompanied the actress. Shivaprakash, who claims to be Ragini close friend for years, attacked Ravishankar with a beer bottle on the head, causing intense bleeding. Following the incident, the actress has reportedly turned her phone off and isn't available to comment.

    Ragini Dwivedis Friend Attacks An RTO Official

    Describing the incident Victim Ravishankar told Asia Net News, "Me and Ragini had been for dinner along with friends. Shivaprakash came to me around 11.45 PM and started fighting. Why have you come with Ragini, he asked me and started abusing me. He hit me with a beer bottle and punched me on the face."

    At this point, my friends protected me from him. Shivaprakash also threatened to take my life. Thus my life is under danger. Shivaprakash should be booked legally and action should be taken against him," he further added.

    Meanwhile, Shivaprakash issued a statement saying, "I am friends with Ragini from 10 years. Recently, Ravishankar had come in between me and Ragini. I have gifted her many valuable things including a car. But Ragini started neglecting me after she became close to Ravishankar." We need to wait and watch what the actress has to say about it and also if any action will be taken against Shivaprakash.

