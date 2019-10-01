Ragini Dwivedi Talks About 'Ugly Side ' Of Film Industry; 'Didn’t Let Negativity Bog Me Down'
Ragini Dwivedi, through her work in Sandalwood, has established herself as a successful actress. With an experience of over a decade and having featured in 25 films, she is always looking out for more opportunities that serve as new challenges. Having said that, the actress doesn't choose to ignore some of the least discussed topics of the glamour world. In an interview with The Times of India, she revealed she has seen the good, bad and ugly side of the film industry. The actress also said that she hasn't let the negativity bring her down in any way.
Ragini On Her Journey
The sensual actress has been entertaining her fans for over a decade now. Sharing her experience, Ragini said, "It gives me immense pleasure that I have had this journey, because it has been a great learning experience. As an actor, you grow with every film. I was not born into a filmi family and didn't train for it - I just learnt it on the job."
On Bad & Ugly Side Of The Film Industry
It is a universal fact that actresses need to fight harder than their male counterparts. Ragini, adding more to this, stated, "There have been ups and downs and I have seen the good, bad and ugly side of the film industry in these years."
She Is Proud Of Her Achievements
One needs to learn the art of self-appreciation from Ragini. She subtly threw light on all her achievements when she stated, "I am one of the few actresses in the country who has a solo market." she further added, "We live in a society, where people still try to suppress a strong woman with an opinion."
Here's What Interests Her!
She further added that run-of-the-mill kind of films don't interest her anymore. She specified that she doesn't see herself work as an actor all her life. The actress wants to do something that benefits the society.