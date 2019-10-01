Ragini Dwivedi Talks About 'Ugly Side ' Of Film Industry; 'Didn’t Let Negativity Bog Me Down'

Ragini On Her Journey

The sensual actress has been entertaining her fans for over a decade now. Sharing her experience Ragini said, "It gives me immense pleasure that I have had this journey, because it has been a great learning experience. As an actor, you grow with every film. I was not born into a filmi family and didn't train for it - I just learnt it on the job."

On Bad & Ugly Of Film Industry

It is a universal fact that actresses need to fight harder than their male counterparts. Ragini, adding more to this stated, "There have been ups and downs and I have seen the good, bad and ugly side of the film industry in these years."

She Is Proud Of Her Achievements

One needs to learn the art of self-appreciation from Ragini. She subtly threw light on all her achievements when she stated. "I am one of the few actresses in the country who has a solo market." she further added, "We live in a society, where people still try to suppress a strong woman with an opinion."

Here's What Interests Her!

"I am not interested in the run-of-the-mill kind of films anymore. Eventually, I don't want to be an actress all my life. True, this is my passion, but I don't want to die an actor. There is so much more that I can do, which will benefit society as well," the actress said.