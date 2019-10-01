Ragini Dwivedi Talks About 'Ugly Side ' Of Film Industry; 'Didn’t Let Negativity Bog Me Down'

Ragini On Her Journey

The sensual actress has been entertaining her fans for over a decade now. Sharing her experience, Ragini said, "It gives me immense pleasure that I have had this journey, because it has been a great learning experience. As an actor, you grow with every film. I was not born into a filmi family and didn't train for it - I just learnt it on the job."

On Bad & Ugly Side Of The Film Industry

It is a universal fact that actresses need to fight harder than their male counterparts. Ragini, adding more to this, stated, "There have been ups and downs and I have seen the good, bad and ugly side of the film industry in these years."

She Is Proud Of Her Achievements

One needs to learn the art of self-appreciation from Ragini. She subtly threw light on all her achievements when she stated, "I am one of the few actresses in the country who has a solo market." she further added, "We live in a society, where people still try to suppress a strong woman with an opinion."

Here's What Interests Her!

She further added that run-of-the-mill kind of films don't interest her anymore. She specified that she doesn't see herself work as an actor all her life. The actress wants to do something that benefits the society.