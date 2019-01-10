Rajinikanth Fans In Bangalore Go GaGa Over Petta; Thalaiva To Dub The Kannada Version

Petta Cutting Goes Viral

Superstar Rajinikanth has an overwhelming fan following in Bangalore too. Fans were seen waiting before the theaters early in the morning to watch the first show. The Petta craze has taken over Bangaloreans and now, Petta hair cut is trending among the fans! They are seen getting a hairdo like thalaiva's!

Tech Savvy & Others Mass Bunk

Apparently, Rajinikanth's fans from across different sectors of profession have taken a day off to watch Petta. Mostly the corporate employees have mass bunked to watch their favorite star on the big screen. Seems like the superstar has managed to win the mass's heart yet again!

Rajinikanth To Dub Kannada Version

Since Rajinikanth originally belongs from Karnataka, he can speak in Kannada. Reports are making rounds that the actor would himself b e dubbing the Kannada version of the movie. Now, isn't that some good news for Thalaiva's fans?

Kannada Release Delayed

The Kannada version of Petta's release has been delayed by two weeks. Apparently, Rajinikanth has just returned from abroad. So it's going to take some time until he dubs the film in Kannada. Kannadiga fans might have to wait a tad bit longer to see the superstar rule in their language too!