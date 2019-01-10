Rajinikanth Fans In Bangalore Go GaGa Over Petta; Thalaiva To Dub The Kannada Version
One of the most awaited movies of Superstar Rajinikanth, Petta was released today, January 10, 2018. The movie has already managed to create immense buzz among the audience. Thalaiva's fans in Bangalore have gone gaga over Petta and have expressed their love for the actor and the movie in some of the most unusual ways. The film also stars actors such as Simran, Trisha and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Reports are now suggesting that Rajinikanth himself will be dubbing the Kannada version of Petta. Read below to know more deets!
Petta Cutting Goes Viral
Superstar Rajinikanth has an overwhelming fan following in Bangalore too. Fans were seen waiting before the theaters early in the morning to watch the first show. The Petta craze has taken over Bangaloreans and now, Petta hair cut is trending among the fans! They are seen getting a hairdo like thalaiva's!
Tech Savvy & Others Mass Bunk
Apparently, Rajinikanth's fans from across different sectors of profession have taken a day off to watch Petta. Mostly the corporate employees have mass bunked to watch their favorite star on the big screen. Seems like the superstar has managed to win the mass's heart yet again!
Rajinikanth To Dub Kannada Version
Since Rajinikanth originally belongs from Karnataka, he can speak in Kannada. Reports are making rounds that the actor would himself b e dubbing the Kannada version of the movie. Now, isn't that some good news for Thalaiva's fans?
Kannada Release Delayed
The Kannada version of Petta's release has been delayed by two weeks. Apparently, Rajinikanth has just returned from abroad. So it's going to take some time until he dubs the film in Kannada. Kannadiga fans might have to wait a tad bit longer to see the superstar rule in their language too!
