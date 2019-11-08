    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rajinikanth Fans Want Darbar To Be Dubbed And Released In Kannada

      he makers of the eagerly awaited Darbar, starring Rajinikanth, released the film's motion poster in four languages (Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi) on Thursday (November 7, 2019) and this took social media by storm. However, the team decided against releasing its Kannada version and this seems to have upset Superstar fans in Karnataka big time. Most of them, feel that Darbar needs to be released in Kannada as well as Rajinikanth speaks the language quite well and hails from Karnataka.

      Here, we present before you the top tweets sent out by Rajinikanth supporters.

      Thalaivar Rajini Veriyan @ThalaivarTrend3

      Thalaivar Rajini Veriyan @ThalaivarTrend3

      Please release #Darbar in Kannada many Thalaivar fans who doesn't know Tamil, Telugu or Hindi wish to watch in kannada.. Don't miss this opportunity

      @LycaProductions

      Please release it in Kannada. Spread it max Guys! #DarbarKannada

      #Darbar

      #DarbarMotionPoster

      RAJINISTS @rajinists

      RAJINISTS @rajinists

      First of all a big thanks to @LycaProductions

      and #Darbar team for listening to our request regarding the Pan-Indian promotions. But what about KANNADA dub?Please don't upload the #DarbarTeaser Hindi & Telugu versions on your channel (low reach). Give the rights to

      @TSeries

      pls

      𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗙𝗖 ᵀᴹ@Bangalore_RFC

      𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗙𝗖 ᵀᴹ@Bangalore_RFC

      Many Kannadiga are really excited abt #Darbar release, and they want the movie to be dubbed in Kannada.

      It it happens, then there will be huge BO numbers🔥 Hope lycs does it#DarbarMotionPoster

      Murali Krishna @OfficialMKBhat

      Murali Krishna @OfficialMKBhat

      #DarbarKannada 💙

      Thanks for this support from Superstar Rajini fans. But I want it to reach #DarbarKannada Cinema team. So request all our fans to trend this one. 💙🙏🏻🤘🏻

      Rajinikanth mania truly knows no bounds!

      In case, you did not know, Rajinikanth made quite an impact in Kannada cinema in his initial years and proved his mettle as a performer. Some of his popular Sandalwood movies include Baalu Jenu, Priya and Galate Samsara. His last Sandalwood flick Garjane hit screens in 1981.

      Coming back to Darbar, it is a masala entertainer and features Rajinikanth in the role of a cop. It stars 'Super' actress Nayanthara as the leading lady and this is one of its biggest highlights. Darbar is slated to arrive in theatres this January.

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

      Darbar Motion Poster: Mahesh Babu Wins Hearts By Supporting Rajinikanth's Movie

