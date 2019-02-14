Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan To Be A Part Of Prem's 6 Hero Film? REVEALS Name & Other Details!
Even before Shivrajkumar and Sudeep's Villian was announced, reports were making rounds that Sandalwood director Prem was planning a big budget film consisting of six heroes. The statement of the filmmaker had gone viral on the internet and people began to guess who all might be a part of this dream project. Now, several months after Villain released, Prem has yet again made headlines through his latest video which had broke the internet. Villain's television premiere will take place this Sunday (February 17, 2019).
The film's director went live on Zee Kannada's Facebook page, where he revealed the name and more details about the 6 hero film. Also, it has been said that two of the biggest stars of Tamil film industry will be a part of this project. Read further for more exclusive details...
Prem Confirms The News
Everybody was eager to know more about this 6 hero film of Prem's and 'When will the movie be made?' was one question that was constantly shot at him. Responding to that, Prem told in the video, "I will make that film no matter what. It's my dream project. One should always dream big and work towards making the dream come true."
Rajini & Kamal In Prem's Next?
The film is rumored to cast some of the biggest stars of the Southern film industry. It has been speculated that superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been approached for the film. And, the movie is apparently inspired by Indian mythology Mahabharat and the six characters will revolve around tthe two main characters.
Name Of The Film Revealed
Reportedly, Prem's 6 starrer film has been titled Kali. It has also been said that this film was supposed to be shot much before Villain. However, due to clashes in the schedules of the stars, the director went ahead with Villain featuring Shivrajkumar and Sudeep in the lead.
Shoot To Begin In 2020!
As Kali will be a multi-starrer, bringing all the actress together has come across as the biggest challenge. The shoot of the film is expected to start in 2020. Prem is currently focusing on launching wife Rakshita's brother.
