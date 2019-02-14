Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan To Be A Part Of Prem's 6 Hero Film? REVEALS Name & Other Details!

Prem Confirms The News

Everybody was eager to know more about this 6 hero film of Prem's and 'When will the movie be made?' was one question that was constantly shot at him. Responding to that, Prem told in the video, "I will make that film no matter what. It's my dream project. One should always dream big and work towards making the dream come true."

Rajini & Kamal In Prem's Next?

The film is rumored to cast some of the biggest stars of the Southern film industry. It has been speculated that superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been approached for the film. And, the movie is apparently inspired by Indian mythology Mahabharat and the six characters will revolve around tthe two main characters.

Name Of The Film Revealed

Reportedly, Prem's 6 starrer film has been titled Kali. It has also been said that this film was supposed to be shot much before Villain. However, due to clashes in the schedules of the stars, the director went ahead with Villain featuring Shivrajkumar and Sudeep in the lead.

Shoot To Begin In 2020!

As Kali will be a multi-starrer, bringing all the actress together has come across as the biggest challenge. The shoot of the film is expected to start in 2020. Prem is currently focusing on launching wife Rakshita's brother.