Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana Sets A New Record In Sandalwood!

Rakshit Shetty is currently working on his forthcoming film Avane Srimannarayana, which has set a new record in Sandalwood. Usually, Kannada movies are completed in 30 to 40 days. If the film happens to be of a big budget, then the shoot may extend up to 150 days. Until Avane Srimannarayana, 160 days was the longest duration taken to shoot a movie completely. However, producer of Rakshit Shetty's forthcoming film, Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah has confirmed that Avane Srimannarayana is being shot for 200 days.

He told Times of India, "Usually, the movie's songs will be given more importance for shooting. But we decided to shoot the whole picture as exclusive. Each shot is unique, which contains more details. The movie will be released in different languages, so we shot in a way it should reach all kinds of audience."

"Eight film sets had been developed for the movie, and 90% of the movie is shot in the film set. This movie has four songs," Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah further added. Apparently, 160 days of the shoot has been successfully completed and the team is waiting to finish the rest. Avane Srimannarayana is being dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

For one of the schedules, the team had to shoot in a forest. However, Rakshit Shetty wasn't pleased with the thought of disturbing wildlife. So they decided to recreate a forest in Kanteerava Studio. They also wanted to shoot in the studio to avoid any sort of interruptions during the night.