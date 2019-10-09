Rakshit Shetty Confirms Release Of His Next Avane Srimannarayana In December!

Kannada actor-director Rakshit Shetty, who stayed away from cinemas for while following Kirik Party, is all set to make his presence felt on silver screen again with his next, Avane Srimannaraya. Being one of the most anticipated films of 2019, the Rakshit Shetty starrer's release was long due. After a delay, the makers have finally decided to release the film in December. The lead actor who was present at the Yuva Dussehra event confirmed the news. However, the date is yet to be announced.

Helmed by Sachin, Avane Srimannarayana features Rakshit Shetty, Shanvi Srivastava, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty in the lead roles. It also holds the reputation of being one of the highest budget films of Sandalwood. And, Rakshit will be seen in an action-fantasy for the first time in his career.

Talking about the film, the actor told Bangalore Mirror, "Irrespective of what industry we are in, dreaming big and then putting your everything to ensure it is fulfilled is always a different high. With Avane Srimannarayana we wanted to scale the quality of making as an industry. In all the languages that the film is releasing in, ASN intends to set benchmarks with technical finesse and the quality of storytelling."

Besides the two teaser and its first look, Avane Srimannarayan makers haven't revealed any other detail regarding the film. "There has not been much we have revealed to the audience. But the expectations are already very high. The wait will be worth it for the audience. We can promise that. Even after a big success like Kirik Party, I decided to give so much time for this film instead of trying to encash it immediately. That is one more reason why there is so much expectations about ASN," Rakshit added.

Avane Srimannarayan is releasing across India in five languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.