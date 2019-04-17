Rakshit Had NO ISSUES With Rashmika Kissing Vijay Devarakonda! Truth Behind Their Breakup Revealed

Rakshit On Rashmika's Intimate Scene

"I know what kind of situation she was in when she had to do it. It is so easy. The whole world comes forward when a girl does something right? Had I been in her place and done the same scene, none would have created an issue. But, when a girl does it, each and everyone wants to comment and judge. This is how the world is now," he told Tv9.

Social Media Trolling

Three days prior to Geetha Govindam's release, Rashmika and Vijay's kissing scene leaked, which went viral. While the fans were mesmerised by the actor's role, Rashmika was subjected to extreme criticism and trolling on social media sites.

Rumors Began Making Rounds

Geetha Govindam was a superhit in both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Soon after the film released, rumors began rounds that something was cooking between the lead pair. This got Rakshit Shetty fans furious. The actor had to later intervene to speak for her.

Misunderstanding Between The Two Families

While the film on to gross over Rs 100 crore, the relationship between Rakshit and Rashmika was falling apart. Rakshit Shetty's family was apparently deeply affected by all the reports that were circulating. It's been reported that they questioned Rashmika as to why she agreed to do the kissing scene after getting engaged to Rakshit Shetty.

Rashmika's Family Responded

However, what was happening didn't go well with Rashmika's family. They didn't like how their daughter was being questioned about the choice she made to build her career. This, further, increased the tension between the two families.

They Tried Making Families Understand

Amidst all this, Rashmika and Rakshit still tried saving their relationship. They made a lot of effort to explain to their respective families about the realities of films.

Breakup Rumors Triggered Them

Just when the actors thought things were falling into place, speculations suggested that the couple had called it quits. It's been said that this news of ending their relationship affected the duo.

Rashmika Chose Career Over Relationship

Another source told Tv9 that Rashmika was deeply affected by all that was said about her personal life. She later discussed with family and decided that she would rather worry about her career than her relationship. Also, she was being offered a film with Jr NTR at the time and a few big projects in Kannada too.

Thus, both Rashmika and Rakshit mutually decided to end their courtship of a year.