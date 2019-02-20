English
    Rakshit Shetty On Quitting Social Media: 'Have No Regrets'! Is Rashmika Mandanna The Reason?

    Social media has become a prominent part of nearly every individual's life in today's world. Celebrities often fall prey to the negativity and wrath on such networking sites. Several Sandalwood stars such as Rakshitha Prem, Surthi Hariharan have chosen the digital detox path owing to online criticism and other reasons. Rakshit Shetty is one among such celebrities who made headlines by straying away from social media. When the fans noticed that his social networking sites were deactivated, rumors started making rounds that his break up with Southern actress Rashmika Mandanna was the reason. In an interview with TOI, Raskhith has finally revealed the actual reason behind quitting social media.

    'Began Eating Into My Work Time'

    When asked what made him take a break from social media, Rakshith said, " I remained on social media because the followers increased with each film, but it got to a stage at which it began eating into my work time. I got a social media team to handle my account, but I'd still be tempted to check out updates, as the apps were still on my phone."

    'I Have No Regrets'

    He further added, "It's been six months since I quit social media and I have no regrets. My productivity has gone up and I like my life this way. People like me for my work and not how often I post on social media." Seems like Rashmika is not the reason after all!

    Rakshitha On Getting Trolled

    Actor-producer Raskhitha Prem, addressing the issue of online trolling said, "Online trolling is terrible. Some of the posts are about dragging the private lives or families of celebs into the public eye, which is not right. My son was brought into one such topic. He is in school and away from our world of showbiz, so, it is unfair to put him in memes."

    Sruthi Hariharan On Being Immune To Negativity

    "Social media is a very powerful medium to express oneself. Without all the ‘crows' shi**ing over you, it helps you sit anywhere in the world and say what you want to, to millions of people. I hope that some day I manage to develop some kind of immunity to the inconsequential trolls and abuses and use the medium again constructively, to share news of my work, opinions and life in general," said the actress.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 10:35 [IST]
