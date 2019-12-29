Rakshit Shetty On Rashmika Mandanna: ‘She Came Into My Life To Teach Me A Lesson’

Rakshit Shetty is currently busy promoting his recently released film Avane Srimannarayana. In an interview, the actor opened up about his ex-girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. For the uninitiated, the two fell in love during the making of Kirik Party and got engaged. But the relationship did not last long and the duo decided to part ways.

On being quizzed about their relationship Rakshit said, "People come to one's life to teach you some lessons in life. I think I had a big lesson to learn and Rashmika came into my life. Probably, she also had to learn a big lesson from me. We learnt from each other and moved on. That is life. Imagine we are friends. We worked together for 4-5 months. Definitely, I might have learnt something from you. Something really brought us together which is why we became friends. Once the learning process is over, there is no purpose to stay together. Sometimes, we take different paths." (sic)

In a previous media interaction around Christmas, the actor wished his ex all the best for the future. He said, "She dreams big. I know her past and, therefore, also know where those dreams come from. I wish Santa makes all her dreams come true."

The actor is currently basking in the exemplary opening of Avane Srimannarayana. The movie is being loved by one and all whilst having set the box office on fire. The Kannada movie has been dubbed in many other languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. ASN stars Shanvi Shrivastava as the female lead. The Sachin Ravi directorial also stars Balaji Manohar, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.

