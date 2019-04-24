When Rakshit Shetty Openly Commented On Sruthi Hariharan's Character! Compared Her To A Vegetable

Why Did Rakshit Shetty Say So?

Last year, Rakshit Shetty had appeared on the chat show No 1 Yaari With Shivanna. As a part of a segment, the actor was blind folded and asked to guess a few vegetables. All was fine until he picked up a raw banana and compared it to Sruthi Hariharan!

He Comments On Her Character

Shivrajkumar looked surprised when Rakshit compared the vegetable to his co-star from Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. When asked why he named her, Rakshit said, " The way a banana has the peel on the outside and pulp on the inside, only the ones who know Sruthi well can understand her."

All's Fine Between Them

Well, Rakshit made the comment only with good intentions. In fact, Sruthi is known to be extremely vocal and strong-headed. The acting skills and choice of roles reflect her character in real life. Rakshit indeed sounded happy to have had a chance to understand her.

Her Fallout After #MeToo

Last year, when the #MeToo movement in India gained momentum in India, Sruthi Hariharan accused senior actor Arjun Sarja of sexual harassment. The actress was highly criticized for speaking out against a renowned actor. Recently, she told in an interview that after the incident, she's stopped receiving offers from the film industry.