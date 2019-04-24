When Rakshit Shetty Openly Commented On Sruthi Hariharan's Character! Compared Her To A Vegetable
Sruthi Hariharan and Rakshit Shetty appeared together in the superhit Kannada film Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. Their unconventional characters played a prominent role in the film and the pairing came across as a fresh breath of air to the ones who were bored of watching the same old commercial actors. However, they never appeared together in any film after GBSM. Rakshit Shetty had appeared on a chat show last year, during which he openly commented on Sruthi Hariharan's character. Besides that, he even compared her to a vegetable! Wondering what's wrong between this duo? Read further...
Why Did Rakshit Shetty Say So?
Last year, Rakshit Shetty had appeared on the chat show No 1 Yaari With Shivanna. As a part of a segment, the actor was blind folded and asked to guess a few vegetables. All was fine until he picked up a raw banana and compared it to Sruthi Hariharan!
He Comments On Her Character
Shivrajkumar looked surprised when Rakshit compared the vegetable to his co-star from Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. When asked why he named her, Rakshit said, " The way a banana has the peel on the outside and pulp on the inside, only the ones who know Sruthi well can understand her."
All's Fine Between Them
Well, Rakshit made the comment only with good intentions. In fact, Sruthi is known to be extremely vocal and strong-headed. The acting skills and choice of roles reflect her character in real life. Rakshit indeed sounded happy to have had a chance to understand her.
Her Fallout After #MeToo
Last year, when the #MeToo movement in India gained momentum in India, Sruthi Hariharan accused senior actor Arjun Sarja of sexual harassment. The actress was highly criticized for speaking out against a renowned actor. Recently, she told in an interview that after the incident, she's stopped receiving offers from the film industry.
