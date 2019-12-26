Rakshit Shetty Opens Up About His Keenly Awaited Movie Avane Srimannarayana

After the humongous success of his previous release Kirik Party, actor Rakshit Shetty ventured into his dream project Avane Srimannarayana. The highly anticipated Sandalwood entertainer is all set for a pan-India release in five languages. The Kannada version alone is slated to hit the silver screens this Friday in at least 400 screens. The actor in a recent interview with a daily spoke at length about his experience working on the film.

Rakshit said, “Avane Srimannarayana is the result of three years of hard work and dedication which went into its making. We have made it very passionately, and for me, I am satisfied with the fact that we were able to make the film as we intended to do it in the first place. I am not nervous because of the satisfaction of realizing the dream of making such a film. I cannot wait to see how the audience will react to it.”

On being quizzed about releasing the movie in five languages, Rakshit added, “This has been a dream for me for a long time. I always wanted to reach pan-India audience, and Avane is my first step towards it. Obviously, a lot of planning has gone into it and certain aspects have been taken care of. Even when dubbing, we have made sure that it does not look like a dubbed movie, and the humour is perfectly translated into other languages. In the process, we have worked hard to not lose the authenticity of the subject.” (sic)

The talented actor and filmmaker concluded by sharing his inspiration for the film. He said, “I happened to watch a short film in which the popular sequence of Hiranyakashipu comes. This is where the idea originated and the rest I developed later. During the process, we added interesting characters and finally Avane happened.”

