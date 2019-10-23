Rakshit Shetty And Rashmika Mandanna To Come Face-To-Face For The First Time Since Their Break-up!

Rashmika & Rakshit's History

Although Rashmika and Rakshit were once a happening couple of Sandalwood and even chose to remain respectful of each other after parting ways, they were never spotted together. Unlike other former star lovers, who continue to remain friends after breaking up, this duo decided to stay away from each other.

Here's What Is Bringing Them Together!

The former lovers are all set to come face-to-face on the silver screen. Rakshit Shetty's much-awaited film Avane Srimannaraya is scheduled to release on December 27. According to sources, Rashmika Mandanna's latest Kannada film Pogaru is also hitting theatres on the same day!

Rashmika In Pogaru

After Yajamana, Rashmika will be playing the lead in Pogaru, opposite Dhruva Sarja. Director Nanda Kishore, who was recently present on a chat show, revealed that he and his team are planning on releasing Pogaru on December 27, the same day as Avane Srimannarayana.

Another Star War?

Considering the history Rashmika and Rakshit share, and the humongous fan following each actor boasts, we might get to witness another star war in Sandalwood if their films clash.

However, Pogaru makers are yet to make an official statement regarding the release date.