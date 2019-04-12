Rakshit Shetty Rediscovers Love, Cause Of Someone; Kirik Party Actor Has Found A New Companion!

Here's Who Has Stolen His Heart!

Rakshit Shetty has just finished shooting the second schedule for his forthcoming film Charlie. The movie features him in the lead and his co-actor is a dog. The Labrador is called Charlie and she is the one who has stolen the actor's heart.

MUST READ : Rashmika Mandanna Is Living Life To The Fullest & These Posts By Her Are The Proof! VIEW PICS

Rakshit Rediscovers Love

When asked what made him sign the film, Rakshit said, "As an actor, this is not a subject that I would have thought of. But when he started narrating some of the scenes, I pictured myself in them. The time had come to rediscover my love for dogs."

How Was It Working With Charlie?

"Working with Charlie has taught me patience and the art of sitting still. I've had fish oil smeared on my face just so that the scene of her licking my face looks natural," he said.

Rakshit Will Be Taking Charlie Home

The actor further revealed that he's gotten extremely attached to Charlie. "She's made my resolution of being detached from pets slowly melt away and now I can't do without hugging her when she's around. In fact, once the film wraps up, Charlie will come home to stay with me," Rakshit said as he concluded.