Rakshit Shetty Spreads Awareness On Fake News; Gives Fans Tips On Stopping Misinformation!

More often than not, we tend to believe everything we seen on the internet. Especially, celebrities fall prey to many such fake news that go viral and mislead people. And now, many stars from different film industries have come forward to do their bit in tackling fake news on the internet. Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty has now joined the moment. In an interview with Times of India, he has spoken in detail about spotting fake news and has even tips on how to deal with them.

He said, "There is a difference between journalism and what can simply be updated. People are getting confused about what consists news. Anyone can update something online, but a mere post doesn't become news."

Facebook themselves have taken up the initiative to bring about more clarity. It is a good cause and I'm happy I could be a part of it," Rakshit further added. Below are a few tips offered by your stars, that could help you identify fake news.

Spot news that might be fake

Check for signs that help you decide if the information is fake. Forwarded messages with no source and no evidence are signs that a story might not be true. Photos, videos and even voice recordings can be edited to mislead you.

2. Verify with other sources

Search online for facts and check trusted news sites to see where the story came from. If you still have doubts, ask fact-checkers.

3. Prevent false news

If you see something that's fake, tell people before they share it. Don't share a message just because someone tells you to. Even if they are your friends. Don't be the villain by spreading rumours or fake news. Rather be the hero or heroine by sharing honest, truthful stories.