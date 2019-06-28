English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rakshit Shetty Spreads Awareness On Fake News; Gives Fans Tips On Stopping Misinformation!

    By
    |

    More often than not, we tend to believe everything we seen on the internet. Especially, celebrities fall prey to many such fake news that go viral and mislead people. And now, many stars from different film industries have come forward to do their bit in tackling fake news on the internet. Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty has now joined the moment. In an interview with Times of India, he has spoken in detail about spotting fake news and has even tips on how to deal with them.

    Rakshit Shetty Spreads Awareness On Fake News

    He said, "There is a difference between journalism and what can simply be updated. People are getting confused about what consists news. Anyone can update something online, but a mere post doesn't become news."

    Facebook themselves have taken up the initiative to bring about more clarity. It is a good cause and I'm happy I could be a part of it," Rakshit further added. Below are a few tips offered by your stars, that could help you identify fake news.

    Spot news that might be fake

    Check for signs that help you decide if the information is fake. Forwarded messages with no source and no evidence are signs that a story might not be true. Photos, videos and even voice recordings can be edited to mislead you.

    2. Verify with other sources

    Search online for facts and check trusted news sites to see where the story came from. If you still have doubts, ask fact-checkers.

    Upendra Gives It Back To Rachita Ram; 'There's No Point In Digging Into What's Already Been Done'

    3. Prevent false news

    If you see something that's fake, tell people before they share it. Don't share a message just because someone tells you to. Even if they are your friends. Don't be the villain by spreading rumours or fake news. Rather be the hero or heroine by sharing honest, truthful stories.

    More RAKSHIT SHETTY News

    Read more about: rakshit shetty
    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue