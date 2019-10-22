    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rakshit Shetty Surprises Fans By Appearing On Social Media After Ages! Live Video Goes Viral

      After giving Sandalwood Kirik Party, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office, Rakshit Shetty stayed away from the limelight for a very long time. There was a period when the actor decided to quit social media, owing to several reasons. However, after a short hiccup, Rakshit Shetty is back in the game. The actor is currently busy with the post-production work of his upcoming film, Avane Srimannaraya. A few hours ago, he surprised his fans with a sudden appearance on social media. The live video is now viral on the film circuit.

      Rakshit Shetty Surprises Fans By Appearing On Social Media

      Rakshit Shetty went live on Facebook today. The actor, who was supposed to fly to Macedonia in Greece, for the live recording Avane Srimannaraya's music, had to cancel his trip due to an increased workload in Bangalore. He also stated that music composer Ajaneesh, whom Rakshit refers to as Ajju, couldn't make it to Macedonia as well owing to issues with his visa.

      The actor went on to show the live recording that was taking place in the foreign nation through Skype. The music played in the live recording is enchanting, giving us a glimpse into Avane Srimannarayana's background score.

      The Kirik Party actor, explaining the recording process, said that someday he wishes to have his own music studio in Bangalore where the recording for all his movies would take place. Apparently one version of the recording has already been done in Chennai. But, they decided to do it in Macedonia as well, to see the difference in the quality of the final output.

      Fans responded to Rakshit's live video by wishing him and his team luck for Avane Srimannarayana. The first teaser received amazing responses. The trailer is expected to be launched in two weeks' time, as stated by Rakshit Shetty.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 13:41 [IST]
