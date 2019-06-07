Rakshit Shetty TRASHED By Fans Post Avane Srimannarayana Teaser Release; Gets Called UNPROPFESSIONAL

Teaser Release Time Delayed

Initially, it was announced on his official Twitter handle that Avane Srimannarayana's teaser would release at 6 pm IST. However, the release was delayed, which irked the fans. An announcement was made on the actor's Twitter account stating, "Apologies for the delay. We are running last minute checks before the final upload. We shall update the time in 15minutes". This didn't go well with fans.

Fans Thrash Rakshit

"Jokes aside, whatever the technical problems you had in last minute..do you really think you can promote the movie pan india level like this ? Whom are you fooling ?"

@girrgitle

"Hope @NammaBESCOM is not the reason for #AvaneSrimanNarayana teaser delay., Now see how BESCOM guys will ask for my details thinking it's a complaint 😂😂😂"

@Ignored_fella

"This is unacceptable.. #AvaneSrimanNarayana..I understand that you guys must be working hard there to get it done. But at least somebody from the team should update about it and so value the time of viewers. You guys are loosing respect. Mind you.."

@itz_aditi10

"Sorry to say rakshit fans #AvaneSrimannarayana teaser has been postponed.teaser to release on rakshit shetty birthday next year ( 2020)"

@_DONPABLO_99

"#SAAHO FANS - IN CONFUSION OF TEASER RELEASE DATE..AVN FANS - IN CONFUSION OF WHETHER TODAY TEASER GETS RELEASES OR NOT😂😂"