English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rakshit Shetty Was Alarmed By The Cauvery’s Condition! To Ride Across Coorg To Spread Awareness

    By
    |

    Several celebrities have come forward to support Sadhguru's initiative to save rivers. Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty says he was alarmed by a video that he watched recently, that talked about the deplorable state of Cauvery river. In an interview with Times of India, the actor has spoken in detail about growing up around water bodies and the significance it holds in his life.

    Rakshit Shetty Was Alarmed By The Cauvery’s Condition!

    He has also revealed that he would be a part of the bike riding initiative, which has been planned to with meet with people and spread awareness about the ongoing issue.

    Remembering his childhood, Rakshit told the publication, "My earliest memories are of learning to swim, as a five-year-old, in the kalyani (temple tank) of our neighbouring temple. The subsequent years saw me head to the backwaters behind my ajji's home in Manipura, a village in Udupi."

    "Having spent time by the sea during my years in Udupi, gave me an insight into how precious water is to humanity. So many folks eke their living from rivers and seas. Not to forget our daily needs are taken care of by them," he further added.

    Talking about Sadhguru's initiative Rakshit said, "So, when I saw a video recently on the deplorable state of the Cauvery river, I was truly alarmed. Back home, Mangaluru has been facing water scarcity for the past few summers and this was unimaginable in the past. I wanted to do something, but didn't know how to get the ball rolling. I'm glad this cause of saving the Cauvery came to me at that time."

    More RAKSHIT SHETTY News

    Read more about: rakshit shetty
    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue