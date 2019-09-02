Rakshit Shetty Was Alarmed By The Cauvery’s Condition! To Ride Across Coorg To Spread Awareness

Several celebrities have come forward to support Sadhguru's initiative to save rivers. Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty says he was alarmed by a video that he watched recently, that talked about the deplorable state of Cauvery river. In an interview with Times of India, the actor has spoken in detail about growing up around water bodies and the significance it holds in his life.

He has also revealed that he would be a part of the bike riding initiative, which has been planned to with meet with people and spread awareness about the ongoing issue.

Remembering his childhood, Rakshit told the publication, "My earliest memories are of learning to swim, as a five-year-old, in the kalyani (temple tank) of our neighbouring temple. The subsequent years saw me head to the backwaters behind my ajji's home in Manipura, a village in Udupi."

"Having spent time by the sea during my years in Udupi, gave me an insight into how precious water is to humanity. So many folks eke their living from rivers and seas. Not to forget our daily needs are taken care of by them," he further added.

Talking about Sadhguru's initiative Rakshit said, "So, when I saw a video recently on the deplorable state of the Cauvery river, I was truly alarmed. Back home, Mangaluru has been facing water scarcity for the past few summers and this was unimaginable in the past. I wanted to do something, but didn't know how to get the ball rolling. I'm glad this cause of saving the Cauvery came to me at that time."