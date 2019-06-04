English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    It's Confirmed! Rakshit Shetty Will Be Back On Social Media Soon, But There's A Glitch!

    By
    |

    Simple Star Rakshit Shetty is currently looking forward to the release of his next film Avane Srimannarayana. But he's been away from the limelight for quite some time now. The Kirik Party actor was known for actively interacting with his fans and keeping them posted about both his professional and personal life. However, his sudden disappearance from social media last year created a lot of speculations. But, Rakshit Shetty fans needn't have to worry anymore, as it's been confirmed that he's returning to social media soon!

    Rakshit Shetty Will Be Back On Social Media Soon

    Rakshit Shetty's birthday is nearing. The actor will be turning a year older on June 6. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, he's planned on returning to social media. If the reports hold true, we will be seeing him on various platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

    But, there's a glitch here. Though Rakshit Shetty's social media account will be active once again, it will apparently be handled by his team. So, the actor himself wouldn't be interacting with fans on a personal level.

    Until last year, Rakshit Shetty was highly active on social media. However, one day, he decided to delete all his accounts without informing his fans and followers. Following this, reports started making rounds that his breakup with Rashmika Mandanna is what led the actor to go aloof. However, these are only what the gossip birdies have to say.

    Rakshit Shetty Will Be Back On Social Media Soon

    It's been two years since Rakshit Shetty was last seen on the silverscreen. He was last seen in Kirik Party, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite star entertain them. It is confirmed that Rakshit will be returning to cinemas with Avane Srimannarayana, which is expected to release in August this year.

    KGF's Mastermind Prashanth Neel Is Celebrating His B'day Today! Here's How Celebs Wished Him

    More RAKSHIT SHETTY News

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 5:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue