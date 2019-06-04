It's Confirmed! Rakshit Shetty Will Be Back On Social Media Soon, But There's A Glitch!

Simple Star Rakshit Shetty is currently looking forward to the release of his next film Avane Srimannarayana. But he's been away from the limelight for quite some time now. The Kirik Party actor was known for actively interacting with his fans and keeping them posted about both his professional and personal life. However, his sudden disappearance from social media last year created a lot of speculations. But, Rakshit Shetty fans needn't have to worry anymore, as it's been confirmed that he's returning to social media soon!

Rakshit Shetty's birthday is nearing. The actor will be turning a year older on June 6. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, he's planned on returning to social media. If the reports hold true, we will be seeing him on various platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

But, there's a glitch here. Though Rakshit Shetty's social media account will be active once again, it will apparently be handled by his team. So, the actor himself wouldn't be interacting with fans on a personal level.

Until last year, Rakshit Shetty was highly active on social media. However, one day, he decided to delete all his accounts without informing his fans and followers. Following this, reports started making rounds that his breakup with Rashmika Mandanna is what led the actor to go aloof. However, these are only what the gossip birdies have to say.

It's been two years since Rakshit Shetty was last seen on the silverscreen. He was last seen in Kirik Party, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite star entertain them. It is confirmed that Rakshit will be returning to cinemas with Avane Srimannarayana, which is expected to release in August this year.

