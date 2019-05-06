Rakshita Prem Is Extremely Upset With Sudeep For This Reason! Says He Made Her Cry

Sudeep Chose Prem Over Rakshita

Sudeep recently started shooting for the Bollywood movie Dabangg 3. He flew down to Mumbai for the same and brought Kannada director Prem along with him to the sets of his forthcoming Bollywood film. This has gotten Rakshita upset.

Rakshita Cried Cause Of Sudeep

Expressing her disappointment in Sudeep, Rakshita tweeted, "So @KicchaSudeep my buddy starts shoot with my fav @BeingSalmanKhan my fav ❤️n invites @directorprems to the sets n not me, tell me k what have I done to u 😞, my ❤️s crying..but still being a good friend I wish u all the luck ❤️❤️Rock on k ...lots of love" - (sic)

Sudeep Justifies His Choice

Sudeep responded by tweeting, "I don't recollect u coming even once to see me once on th sets of villain (fear hubby directing and two years in th making) ... when u couldn't travel frm Chandra layout to Minerva mill.. Tot y trouble u by calling u to Mumbai. 😁😁 @RakshithaPrem" - (sic)

All's Fine Between Them!

Well, tiffs of these sort are common among best buddies. Everything is fine between Raskhita and Sudeep. She wishes the best for his upcoming project. Meanwhile, Sudeep's fans are excited to learn that he's started filming for Dabangg 3, in which he plays a prominent role.