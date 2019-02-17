Rakshita Prem Slammed For Disrespecting Journalists! Actress Clarifies With A Facebook Note

A few days ago, we told you that Villain director Prem was planning on doing a film consisting 6 heroes. Some of the biggest stars of the Southern film industry have been approached, say the media. Recently, his wife, actress and producer Rakshitha was asked about her involvement in Prem's dream film by a few media personnel. She reportedly snapped at them for putting across such questions saying, "Don't ask stupid questions". Following this incident, the people began targeting the actress on social media a few even slammed her for disrespecting the media.

Yesterday, she took to her Facebook and shared a post clarifying the air. She wrote, "I have seen this story doing rounds n people tagging me in then ... nannanna belisiddu ee karnatakada jana n also the responsible senior journalists n media people back then ...I will always respect them forever ... I still have a lot of frnds who r journalists who r more like family n my best friends too ... they respect my space n love me for who I am.... but when people ask me some questions to hurt my sentiments n emotions n make a joke outta me or prem ... as an individual I don't see why I shud tolerate that ... "

"I am a very sensitive n sensible person n can never hurt the people media or myself in the process ... I respect every individual for who they r n not the position they hold ... sometimes being human is what is very important ...saying this ... media social electronic n print had been a part of my life n will always be so with mutual respect that I give to them n they to me ... thanks to the people of Karnataka for understanding my sentiments n respecting the same ... lots of love n thanks once again ... 🙏🏻.", she further added.