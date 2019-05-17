Ramya Changed Clothes & Used Loo In Random Person's House; Shares Issues Actresses Face

Ramya Shares A Painful Experience

Recollecting a rather unpleasant experience from one of her film shoots, Ramya said, "So we were shooting in Chikmagalur on a hill and there's no caravan (to change on location). So they get a car and take me all the way down the hill to a random person's house."

It Got Worse

She further added, "Then you have to ask them if you can use the loo in their house. And that's what they're going to tell everyone, that Ramya used the loo in their house!"

She Remained Strong Still

Though Ramya faced such discrimination, she continued to stay strong. She laughed as she said, "I wasn't easy to deal with. Let me tell you, if my films hadn't done so well, they would not have put up with it. I took full advantage of it. I thought, ‘I have this platform, what can I do with it?"

Ramya Was Against Getting Slapped

Ramya also wasn't fine with scenes which involved her getting slapped by a male actor. "I would be like, ‘No, he can't slap me (the character). Change the scene.' Then there would be other scenes where the heroine doesn't eat or sleep if the hero disapproved of her or there was a failed marriage proposal, and her mother begs her to eat something. I was uncomfortable with such scenes because they depicted women as weak. I said I'm not doing this shit," the actress said.