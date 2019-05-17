English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ramya Changed Clothes & Used Loo In Random Person's House; Shares Issues Actresses Face

    By
    |

    Southern actress Ramya is one of the boldest female celebrities you would come across. She was raised by a single mother and worked her way up to fame. After a few years in cinemas, she entered politics and created quite the buzz. But, despite being such a prominent personality, she was subjected to gender discrimination too. In an interview with The News Minute, Ramya has revealed that she was asked to change clothes and use loo in a random person's house during the shoot for one of her films. Shocking much? Read further to know more.

    Ramya Shares A Painful Experience

    Recollecting a rather unpleasant experience from one of her film shoots, Ramya said, "So we were shooting in Chikmagalur on a hill and there's no caravan (to change on location). So they get a car and take me all the way down the hill to a random person's house."

    It Got Worse

    She further added, "Then you have to ask them if you can use the loo in their house. And that's what they're going to tell everyone, that Ramya used the loo in their house!"

    She Remained Strong Still

    Though Ramya faced such discrimination, she continued to stay strong. She laughed as she said, "I wasn't easy to deal with. Let me tell you, if my films hadn't done so well, they would not have put up with it. I took full advantage of it. I thought, ‘I have this platform, what can I do with it?"

    Ramya Was Against Getting Slapped

    Ramya also wasn't fine with scenes which involved her getting slapped by a male actor. "I would be like, ‘No, he can't slap me (the character). Change the scene.' Then there would be other scenes where the heroine doesn't eat or sleep if the hero disapproved of her or there was a failed marriage proposal, and her mother begs her to eat something. I was uncomfortable with such scenes because they depicted women as weak. I said I'm not doing this shit," the actress said.

    WATCH: Fans Want Samyuktha Hegde To Change Her 'Cheap Attitude'; Slut Shamed For An Erotic Dance

    Read more about: ramya divya spandana
    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue