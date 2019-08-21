English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ramya's Mother Reveals Reason For Daughter's Breakup With Ex-beau! Rubbishes Marriage Rumours

    By
    |

    South Indian actress Ramya has stayed away from the limelight for a long time now. Her sudden disappearance from the public eye raised eyebrows, giving rise to speculations about her marriage. A few days ago, social media was abuzz with news regarding her wedding to longtime boyfriend Rafael. Rumours were afloat that the actress was planning to have her big day in Dubai. Ramya's mother Ranjitha, who spoke to TV9 Kannada recently, has stated that the reports are nothing but a hoax. She even revealed the reason for Ramya's breakup with ex-boyfriend Rafael.

    Ramyas Mother Rubbishes Wedding Rumors

    Addressing the conjectures about Ramya's marriage, her mother said, "All the reports regarding Ramya's marriage are rubbish. She hasn't thought about her marriage yet. We will inform everyone about her wedding when it happens. We wouldn't hide it from anyone. These reports are baseless."

    Gossip birdies even suggested that Sandalwood's Queen was getting hitched to her longtime beau Rafael, based in Portugal. However, Ranjitha provided more clarification on this by revealing that her daughter had broken up with Rafael.

    "Ramya and Rafael have broken up. But, they continue to remain on cordial terms. We are friends with Rafael's family. We have also maintained contacts," she further added.

    The actress' mother spoke in detail about what caused the breakup. She said Ramya and Rafael couldn't dedicate much time to each other as they are busy with their respective professions. While Ramya's focus is politics, Rafael is busy handling his business.

    Ranjitha also said that Ramya wasn't willing to move abroad to settle, and Rafael couldn't stay in India either. Therefore, they decided to end their relationship.

    More RAMYA News

    Read more about: ramya
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 16:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue