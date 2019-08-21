Ramya's Mother Reveals Reason For Daughter's Breakup With Ex-beau! Rubbishes Marriage Rumours

South Indian actress Ramya has stayed away from the limelight for a long time now. Her sudden disappearance from the public eye raised eyebrows, giving rise to speculations about her marriage. A few days ago, social media was abuzz with news regarding her wedding to longtime boyfriend Rafael. Rumours were afloat that the actress was planning to have her big day in Dubai. Ramya's mother Ranjitha, who spoke to TV9 Kannada recently, has stated that the reports are nothing but a hoax. She even revealed the reason for Ramya's breakup with ex-boyfriend Rafael.

Addressing the conjectures about Ramya's marriage, her mother said, "All the reports regarding Ramya's marriage are rubbish. She hasn't thought about her marriage yet. We will inform everyone about her wedding when it happens. We wouldn't hide it from anyone. These reports are baseless."

Gossip birdies even suggested that Sandalwood's Queen was getting hitched to her longtime beau Rafael, based in Portugal. However, Ranjitha provided more clarification on this by revealing that her daughter had broken up with Rafael.

"Ramya and Rafael have broken up. But, they continue to remain on cordial terms. We are friends with Rafael's family. We have also maintained contacts," she further added.

The actress' mother spoke in detail about what caused the breakup. She said Ramya and Rafael couldn't dedicate much time to each other as they are busy with their respective professions. While Ramya's focus is politics, Rafael is busy handling his business.

Ranjitha also said that Ramya wasn't willing to move abroad to settle, and Rafael couldn't stay in India either. Therefore, they decided to end their relationship.