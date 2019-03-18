Did You Know Ramya Refused To Get Slapped By An Actor? 'I Said I’m Not Doing This Sh*t'

Stood Against Sexism

The actress told The News Minute in an interview that she got scenes changed in her movies if they depicted women weak. She said, "I would be like, ‘No, he can't slap me (the character). Change the scene.' I was uncomfortable with such scenes because they depicted women as weak. I said I'm not doing this shit."

Doesn't Want To Look Weak

She further added, "Girls look up to you, right? I don't want to be seen as someone who is weak. Maybe we (as people) are weak, but should you (always) show that? Let's also show it's possible to be different."

How Does She Perceive Life?

As an actress and politician, Ramya has been subjected to a lot of criticism through her career. Addressing this she said, "It's about how you look at your experiences in life, and I've taken them positively. I have no regrets because all the people in my life and experiences I've had, have shaped me."

Latest Controversy

Yet again, Ramya got herself involved in a controversy on the social media. She took to her Twitter to congratulate Tamil actor Dhanush on his song 'Rowdy Baby' achieving over 100 million views on YouTube, but didn't acknowledge Pailwan's teaser which went viral. Fans bashed her for being biased!