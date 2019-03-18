Did You Know Ramya Refused To Get Slapped By An Actor? 'I Said I’m Not Doing This Sh*t'
Ramya is a well-known name in the Southern Film Industry. She became a hit among the mass when she first appeared opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in her debut film Abhi in 2003. After that, there was no looking back for this gorgeous actress. She played the female lead in several blockbusters and acted opposite stars such as Sudeep and Yash. But, she never let her stardom affect her values. There was a time when Ramya refused to get slapped by an actor. She went on to say "I said I'm not doing this shit". Read further to know what happened.
Stood Against Sexism
The actress told The News Minute in an interview that she got scenes changed in her movies if they depicted women weak. She said, "I would be like, ‘No, he can't slap me (the character). Change the scene.' I was uncomfortable with such scenes because they depicted women as weak. I said I'm not doing this shit."
Doesn't Want To Look Weak
She further added, "Girls look up to you, right? I don't want to be seen as someone who is weak. Maybe we (as people) are weak, but should you (always) show that? Let's also show it's possible to be different."
How Does She Perceive Life?
As an actress and politician, Ramya has been subjected to a lot of criticism through her career. Addressing this she said, "It's about how you look at your experiences in life, and I've taken them positively. I have no regrets because all the people in my life and experiences I've had, have shaped me."
Latest Controversy
Yet again, Ramya got herself involved in a controversy on the social media. She took to her Twitter to congratulate Tamil actor Dhanush on his song 'Rowdy Baby' achieving over 100 million views on YouTube, but didn't acknowledge Pailwan's teaser which went viral. Fans bashed her for being biased!
