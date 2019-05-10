Ramya Shares Painful Memories Of Growing Up Without A Father; She Felt God Was Talking To Her

Ramya's Mother Was A Single Parent

Ramya was raised by her mother Ranjitha single handedly. She told the publication, "My mum was a single parent. She found it extremely hard to raise me and she felt that education was the most important." Ranjitha is originally from Mandya. She took up a job at the suicide helpline to support Ramya's education and make the end meet when she moved to Bangalore.

Growing Up Without A Father

When she was in school, she often doged questions regarding her father. Remembering this she said, "Every year I would make up a story. One year my father died in a plane crash, or another time, I would say ‘My father is a green card holder. He's in America.' Kuch bhi. Whatever came to my mind."

She Had No One To Talk To

"I became very spiritual because I didn't have many friends, no one to talk to. When everyone else was playing and doing stuff I would go to the chapel and open the Bible and start reading at whichever page opened," she further added.

Ramya Spoke With God

Today, she might be one of the most bold and vocal actresses in the industry. But, when she was younger, she resorted to 'God' to share her thoughts. She said, "I felt that god understood me. He said the right things all the time. He was talking to me."

On Relationship With Her Mother

"I'm emotionally connected to my mom, but we don't talk much. I've never really sat down and asked her (about the past). She's never probed into my life and I've never probed into hers."