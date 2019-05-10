Ramya To Receive Rs 50 Lakh From Top News Channel For Linking Her With IPL Spot-fixing!

In 2013, during the IPL season, news reports started making rounds that Sandalwood actresses were involved in IPL match fixing. Asianet News Networks and its Kannada news channel Suvarna News telecast a few programs allegedly pointing at Kannada actress Ramya's involvement in it. In the order dated April 26, 2019, court has asked the channel to pay damages worth Rs 50 lakh for defaming her. She had filed a case against Suvarna News 24x7 in 2013.

The court said, "On perusal of the records, it is clear that plaintiff has a blemishless record and known as a good actress in the Kannada film industry and she has also worked as a Member of Parliament." The actress was the brand ambassador of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first five seasons.

The court further added, "There are no records produced on behalf of the defendant to show plaintiff being a brand ambassador of Royal Challengers Bangalore Team was involved in betting and spot-fixing scandal as transmitted in the questioned program by the defendants. Hence, this Court is of the opinion that act of defendants is in complete violation of the journalistic ethics and deliberately to destroy the popularity of the plaintiff and act of defendant is mala fide with an intention to defame her dignity."

Pointing at the impact of defamatory news on Ramya's image, the court order stated, "Reputation is the most valuable asset of a person and much more valuable than any amount of money.When the above said questioned program/still images do have the tendency to destroy such reputation, the injury complained of by the plaintiff would be irreparable."