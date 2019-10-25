Ramya To Return To Sandalwood With 'Dil Ka Raja' After A Long Break!

It's been ages since South Indian actress Ramya appeared on the silver screen. The actress decided to step away from the world of cinema following a couple of controversies within the industry and her involvement in politics drew her further away from the entertainment world. However, Ramya's fans always desired to watch her act in films. And now, nearly four years later, Ramya is returning to Sandalwood with her forthcoming film, Dil Ka Raja.

Ramya's last project in Sandalwood, Dil Ka Raja is all set to hit the theatres. It has been over six years since the movie went on floors. Even the shooting wrapped up a long time ago. But, there were a few sequences that had to be shot. However, Ramya quit cinema during the same period.

Helmed by Somanath P, Dil Ka Raja features Prajwal Devraj and Ramya in the lead. The trailer of the film was launched recently. Due to the lack of promotions and a long delay in its release, the film hasn't created much buzz among the audiences.

Meanwhile, Ramya has maintained a very low profile in the recent past. Not much is known about her whereabouts. A few months ago, reports suggested that she had broken up with her longtime boyfriend Rafael, due to their respective busy schedules.

Speculations were rife that she and Rafael were planning on having a lavish wedding in Dubai. Ramya's mother put an end to the rumours by confirming their split.