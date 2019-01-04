English
 »   »   »  Rana Vikrama Actress Anjali In A Never Seen Before Avatar After Drastic Weight Loss! VIEW PICS

Rana Vikrama Actress Anjali In A Never Seen Before Avatar After Drastic Weight Loss! VIEW PICS

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    South Indian actress Anjali has been a part of the film industry for over a decade now, and she's come to be known for her versatality. The Kannada audience would remember her well from Puneeth Rajkumar's movie Rana Vikrama, which was out in 2015 and did well at the box office. Anjali played Puneeth's love interest in the film. The actress who has always carried a full figure both on-screen and in real life, seems to have gone through a drastic weight loss lately. We caught hold of some of her recent pictures in which she appears in a never seen before avatar. View the pictures below!

    From Voluptuous To Toned

    If you remember, Anjali, who was seen as Gowri in Rana Vikrama looked chubby and voluptuous. However, in the recent picture, she seems to have lost a lot of weight. Anjali looks more toned and sensual compared to her previous bubbly look.

    This Is How Much Weight She's Lost!

    Though Anjali herself hasn't commented on her new look, reports are making rounds that she's lost close to 15 kgs. Looks like she's following a strict diet and extensive workout routine.

    The Reason's Unknown

    Actors and actresses often undergo make overs and change their appearance to meet the needs of their characters on-screen. Similarly, Anjali too might have chosen to shed a few pounds for her upcoming role. The actress is yet to reveal the reason behind her weight loss.

    Anjali's Been Working Out

    In another picture that we found, Anjali is seen working out at the gym. The actress who is sweating it out is seen displaying her toned abs as she uses an equipment. The difference in her weight is obvious from the before and after pictures here.

    Bubbly To Cheeky

    Anjali is a cheerful person and her appearnce before weight loss complimented her bubbly character. And now, the actress carried a much cheeky look. Here, along with the weight loss, she's seen sporting a short hairdo.

    MOST READ :SHOCKING! Yash Has Rs 30 CRORES Loan In Bank; Diamond, Platinum & Gold Acquired In IT Raid!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue