 »   »   »  Rana Vikrama Actress Anjali In A Never Seen Before Avatar After Drastic Weight Loss! VIEW PICS

South Indian actress Anjali has been a part of the film industry for over a decade now, and she's come to be known for her versatality. The Kannada audience would remember her well from Puneeth Rajkumar's movie Rana Vikrama, which was out in 2015 and did well at the box office. Anjali played Puneeth's love interest in the film. The actress who has always carried a full figure both on-screen and in real life, seems to have gone through a drastic weight loss lately. We caught hold of some of her recent pictures in which she appears in a never seen before avatar. View the pictures below!
From Voluptuous To Toned
If you remember, Anjali, who was seen as Gowri in Rana Vikrama looked chubby and voluptuous. However, in the recent picture, she seems to have lost a lot of weight. Anjali looks more toned and sensual compared to her previous bubbly look.
This Is How Much Weight She's Lost!
Though Anjali herself hasn't commented on her new look, reports are making rounds that she's lost close to 15 kgs. Looks like she's following a strict diet and extensive workout routine.
The Reason's Unknown
Actors and actresses often undergo make overs and change their appearance to meet the needs of their characters on-screen. Similarly, Anjali too might have chosen to shed a few pounds for her upcoming role. The actress is yet to reveal the reason behind her weight loss.
Anjali's Been Working Out
In another picture that we found, Anjali is seen working out at the gym. The actress who is sweating it out is seen displaying her toned abs as she uses an equipment. The difference in her weight is obvious from the before and after pictures here.
Bubbly To Cheeky
Anjali is a cheerful person and her appearnce before weight loss complimented her bubbly character. And now, the actress carried a much cheeky look. Here, along with the weight loss, she's seen sporting a short hairdo.
