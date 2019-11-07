    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rashmi Believes The Following Played A Key Role In Her Eviction From Bigg Boss Kannada 7

      Actress Rashmi who was recently evicted from the latest edition of Bigg Boss Kannada has finally opened up and discussed her journey in the house. In an interview with the Times of India, the Duniya actress said that she believes her captainship played a major role in her getting nominated which eventually resulted in her ouster from the house.

      She further elaborated and stated "I feel that my captainship is also a reason behind my nomination for the eviction. On the other hand, I never expected that I would become the captain of the house in the second week itself as I had very good competitors during the captaincy task"

      The Sandalwood actress had a small yet eventful journey in the glasshouse. Although she is disappointed with the reasons stated by the housemates during nominations. "I am surprised upon listening to the reasons given by the housemates while nominating me. I feel they have given very silly reasons. Yes, I am indeed upset about my eviction. Had I been inside the house for a longer period, I am confident enough of giving the others a very tough competition" she said.

      The actress is extremely happy, overwhelmed and grateful by the response she has been getting outside the house. Given a chance she is not averse by the idea of re-entering the Bigg Boss house as she feels her journey was short-lived. She stated that she shared a very good rapport with everyone during her stay. The housemates have treated her in a very friendly manner as well and she misses them, especially when they all used to dine together.

      Rashmi believes that Bigg Boss Kannada 7 served as the right platform for her to relaunch her career. She looks forward to working more in the industry after having undergone a drastic physical transformation.

      Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 1:59 [IST]
